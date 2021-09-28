A shortage of HGV drivers has caused issues with the supply of fuel across the Portsmouth area – with many people resorting to panic buying over the weekend.

If you have been unable to fill up the tank you might be considering taking to the roads or motorways while low on fuel, but there are potential penalties for doing so.

Running out of fuel while driving isn’t illegal, but if it causes obstructions, careless or dangerous driving, or a serious crash, then the fines and points on your licence can rack up.

Picture: Steve Parsons/PA Wire

Causing a traffic blockage could land you with a £100 fine and a three point penalty.

If you were to cause collision, this can increase to an unlimited fine and nine points on your driving licence.

Careless driving, which involves driving without due care and attention or without reasonable consideration for other road users, has an unlimited fine which can run up to around £5,000, alongside a nine point penalty.

Serious crashes as a result of an empty fuel tank could lead to even more serious charges.

According to the RAC website, your fuel light comes on when your tank is roughly 15 percent or lower.

Advice from the RAC says that you shouldn’t enter a motorway while low on fuel, and if you do run out, pullover onto the hard shoulder, exit your vehicle, and call for a breakdown recovery vehicle.

