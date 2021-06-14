Multi-vehicle crash on M3 close to M27 leaves two lanes blocked and heavy delays this morning

A MULTI-vehicle crash has led to two lanes being blocked and heavy delays this morning on the M3 close to the M27 interchange.

By Steve Deeks
Monday, 14th June 2021, 8:00 am

It happened southbound between junction 11 Winchester and junction 12 Chandlers Ford just after 7.30am.

Live travel service Romanse reported ‘heavy delays’ were building.

Highways England posted a picture of the crash appearing to show three vehicles on the inside verge.

