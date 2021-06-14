Multi-vehicle crash on M3 close to M27 leaves two lanes blocked and heavy delays this morning
A MULTI-vehicle crash has led to two lanes being blocked and heavy delays this morning on the M3 close to the M27 interchange.
It happened southbound between junction 11 Winchester and junction 12 Chandlers Ford just after 7.30am.
Live travel service Romanse reported ‘heavy delays’ were building.
Highways England posted a picture of the crash appearing to show three vehicles on the inside verge.