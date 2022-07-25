First Solent and Portsmouth City Council have unveiled the new service in time for the summer holidays.

Running until Wednesday, August 31, the new 'Southsea Coaster' service 50 is running between The Hard/Gunwharf Quays and South Parade Pier.

The new open top’s route takes in several visitor attractions including Clarence Pier, The D-Day Story, Blue Reef Aquarium, and Southsea Castle, as well the coastline.

Southsea Coaster bus.

The service is a hop on, hop off service to allow customers to alight the bus as many times as needed on the route on one ticket.

The Southsea Coaster will run hourly from The Hard from 9am to 4pm, and from South Parade Pier (stand C) from 9.30am to 4.30pm.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, cabinet member for transport and transportation, said: ‘We're so pleased to be supporting this fun way of getting around our seafront this summer.

‘The hop on/hop off ticket means people can really explore the whole of our seafront, without the worry of a car.

‘This is just one of the ways you can bus to the beach this summer, with our additional PR3 service allowing visitors from out of town to get to the seafront easily and hassle free in just 12 minutes.

‘We hope visitors have a wonderful time visiting Portsmouth this summer, there's so much to see and do.’

In addition to the Southsea Coaster, a seasonal Park and Ride service, the PR3, is running August 31.

Running from Tipner Park and Ride to The D-Day Story Museum every 30 minutes, users of the Park and Ride can purchase a £4 ticket which allows up to five people use of the bus.

Carol Sim, First Bus Hampshire, Dorset and Berkshire’s head of operations, said: ‘We are thrilled to offer this new Southsea Coaster service which we hope will give many families the chance this summer to enjoy a great day out.