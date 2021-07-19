Portsmouth Park and Ride at Tipner. Picture: Paul Jacobs (141038-9)

Visitors and commuters to the city will be able to use the bus service from its station at Tipner, as Covid restrictions have eased.

The service travels into the city centre, with its final destination the Hard Interchange where passengers can then find onward routes by bus, ferry, FastCat and train to nearby destinations like the Isle of Wight and routes to other parts of the city.

Councillor Lynne Stagg, the city council’s transport boss, said: ‘I'm delighted that we're able to re-open park and ride from July 19. The service is perfect for commuters and visitors wanting to reach the city relaxed, refreshed and ready for the day ahead. It also plays a key role in our commitment towards developing cleaner air for Portsmouth

‘As life begins to return to normal, with people returning to workplaces and making the most of the city's shopping and leisure facilities, it's great to be able to celebrate the return of park and ride, providing a quick and easy way to get into the city. If you haven't used park and ride yet, visit our website to find out more and give it a try.’

Coronavirus safety measures are still in place on the buses, from enhanced cleaning in waiting areas and hand sanitisers. Passengers will be required to wear a face covering whilst on the bus and in the terminal while current restrictions are in place, unless they are exempt.

To find out more about park and ride, including timetables, maps and tariffs, visit parkandride.portsmouth.gov.uk.

