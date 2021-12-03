Two female pedestrians, in their 30s and 50s, remain in hospital following the collision at Tesco Extra car park in Hamble Lane, Bursledon, on Wednesday at 3.03pm.

The younger woman suffered life-threatening injuries while the older woman was seriously injured, police said.

The crash involved a blue Hyundai i10, a grey Ford Mondeo, a brown Kia Niro.

Three people have been left hospitalised following the crash in a supermarket car park in Hamble Lane, Bursledon. Picture: Google Street View.

The male driver of the Ford Mondeo, in his 70s, was left with minor injuries.

Hampshire police are appealing for witnesses following the incident.

People who witnessed what happened, or have dash cam footage following the incident, are advised to call 101, quoting the reference number 44210482236.

