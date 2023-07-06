News you can trust since 1877
Pictures show ruined Toyota Yaris tapped off outside B&Q in Fratton with bollard stuck in wheel

Onlookers have spotted a severely damaged car which has been left outside B&Q in Fratton.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Jul 2023, 16:56 BST- 1 min read

A ruined Toyota Yaris has been tapped off outside the front of the store today. Pictures show one of the front headlights has popped out, the front bumper is scuffed, and one of the wheels is submerged into one of the parking bollards.

Reuban Choudhury, who saw the Japanese hatchback earlier this afternoon, told The News: ‘I just went shopping and saw the car had gone into the bollard. There’s a crack on the top left of the windscreen wiper, with the windscreen being broken as well.

A ruined Toyota Yaris has been left outside B&Q at The Pompey Centre. Picture: Reuban ChoudhuryA ruined Toyota Yaris has been left outside B&Q at The Pompey Centre. Picture: Reuban Choudhury
‘It possibly could have hit somebody and went straight into the bollard. Something serious could have happened. The bollard has gone straight into the car.

‘You normally don’t get crack on the top left of the windscreen. I didn’t see what happened. The car’s been taped off away from everyone.’

A ruined Toyota Yaris has been left outside B&Q at The Pompey Centre. Picture: Reuban ChoudhuryA ruined Toyota Yaris has been left outside B&Q at The Pompey Centre. Picture: Reuban Choudhury
