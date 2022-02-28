Hampshire traffic and travel: Police incident disrupting rail services from Portsmouth to London Waterloo plus latest updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A27, M275 and more

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates in Portsmouth and Hampshire.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Monday, 28th February 2022, 7:02 pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

A police incident is causing disruption to rail services

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

A lorry fire cased delays earlier on the M27 westbound – with the road closed and long disruption.

SWR has reported that a ‘police incident’ is disrupting trains into and from London Waterloo.

Vehicle fire on the M27 near Southampton. Picture: Sharon Trigg

Storm Eunice: Live weather and travel updates as 'dangerous weather' set to batt...

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Latest traffic updates.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don't contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area

Last updated: Monday, 28 February, 2022, 19:00

  • A3 closed due to crash inside Hindhead Tunnel
Monday, 28 February, 2022, 19:00

‘Police incident’ disrupting trains to and from London Waterloo

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 16:30

Lorry fire has been cleared

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 16:05

Lanes starting to reopen on M27

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 15:08

Motorists warned of 90 minute delays due to M27 fire

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 15:01

Fire causing delays of 35 minutes

Monday, 28 February, 2022, 15:00

Lorry fire on M27

Lorry fire on M27

A lorry has caught fire on the M27 this afternoon.

It is on the motorway near Rownhams services, on the westbound carriageway heading to Southampton.

A video filmed by Sharon Trigg captures the scale of the fire - watch it at the top of the article.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 16:12

AA Traffic map shows road has reopened

The traffic and disruption has now cleared on Clarence Parade following the earlier accident.

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 14:00

Here’s what has caused the road to be closed in Southsea

Hampshire Constabulary are attending the scene in Southsea this afternoon.

They have confirmed that the closure is due to a collision.

Read the full story here

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:27

AA Traffic map shows heavy traffic in Southsea

AA Traffic Map

Picture: AA Traffic Map

Saturday, 26 February, 2022, 13:18

Southsea road closed due to incident

