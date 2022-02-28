Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.

A police incident is causing disruption to rail services

We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.

A lorry fire cased delays earlier on the M27 westbound – with the road closed and long disruption.

SWR has reported that a ‘police incident’ is disrupting trains into and from London Waterloo.

Vehicle fire on the M27 near Southampton. Picture: Sharon Trigg

Latest traffic updates.

