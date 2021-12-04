Police post 'oops' message after car lands on its side in crash outside Fareham railway station
POLICE have said a driver who crashed into a bollard outside Fareham railway station was ‘not drunk just a little embarrassed’.
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 11:21 am
The incident happened last night and the vehicle involved ended up on its side.
Posting on Twitter, roads policing officers said: ‘Gentlemen driver unfortunately didn't see the bollard and turned his car over.#
‘Drivers OK, not drunk just a little embarrassed.’