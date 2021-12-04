Police post 'oops' message after car lands on its side in crash outside Fareham railway station

POLICE have said a driver who crashed into a bollard outside Fareham railway station was ‘not drunk just a little embarrassed’.

By Ben Fishwick
Saturday, 4th December 2021, 11:21 am

The incident happened last night and the vehicle involved ended up on its side.

Posting on Twitter, roads policing officers said: ‘Gentlemen driver unfortunately didn't see the bollard and turned his car over.#

Read More

Read More
'Queen of Milton' and much-loved barmaid Dee Skelton remembered at packed funera...

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

A driver crashed outside Fareham railway station. Police posted this image with 'oops!' superimposed on the vehicle. Picture: HantsPolRoads

‘Drivers OK, not drunk just a little embarrassed.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

You can now subscribe here for unlimited access to our online coverage, including Pompey, for 26p a day.

PoliceFarehamTwitterMark Waldron YouDrivers
News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
Follow us

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise