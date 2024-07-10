Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New bus lanes have been proposed in the north of Portsmouth with residents being asked to have their say.

The new westbound lane, for the number 21 Stagecoach service, is due to be built on Norway Road in Hilsea – between the Gunstore Road roundabout and the Copnor Road signals. Another public transport lane has also been earmarked to go straight onto and left into Merlin Drive. A drop-in meeting has been scheduled at the Portsmouth Rugby Club between 2.30pm and 7pm.

Councillor Peter Candlish, cabinet member for transport, said: “Feedback from our local communities is essential in helping us to improve bus services in the city, making them faster and more reliable. We urge everyone that lives and travels in this area to come down to our drop in event and share their thoughts on our proposals. This will help us to develop plans that work for everyone.”

Some of the works are due to take place in Norway Road, Hilsea. Picture: Google Street View

A safe walking route alongside it. Zebra crossings and a new footpath will also be created. Portsmouth City Council said the plan will transform the city’s public transport network, make buses faster and more reliable and reduce traffic congestion and car exhaust emissions. Further changes are being considered for Walton Road in Drayton.

The plan is to add a southbound bus lane from the Walton Road bus stop to the junction with the A27 (Eastern Road), extend the pedestrian footpath along the A27 creating a safe crossing point with traffic lights, add a southbound bus lane from the Walton Road bus stop and widen the footpath so both walkers and cyclists can use it, adding trees to both sides of the path.

The scheme is part of the Portsmouth Bus Service Improvement Plan, which has been supported by a £48m Department for Transport grant. The council, Stagecoach South and First Solent work alongside each other as part of the scheme. Further details can be found on the PCC website.