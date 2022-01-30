Portsmouth city centre roads reopen after fatal crash near Gunwharf Quays

A woman, 18, from Gosport, was pronounced dead after a collision with a bus near Gunwharf Quays late yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to St Georges Road at 10.30pm.

A large number of police vehicles as well as ambulances and fire crews were pictured at the scene.

St Georges Road as well as Gunwharf Road, Park Road, Burnaby Road, and Ordnance Row, were shut overnight following the collision.

All of the roads have now reopened.

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Her next of kin have been made aware.

‘Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact us on 101, quoting 44220040000.

‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has Dash Cam footage of the incident, including taxi drivers that were using this route at the time.’

