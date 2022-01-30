Portsmouth city centre roads reopen after fatal crash near Gunwharf Quays

ROADS have reopened following a fatal crash in Portsmouth.

By Matthew Mohan-Hickson
Sunday, 30th January 2022, 12:18 pm

A woman, 18, from Gosport, was pronounced dead after a collision with a bus near Gunwharf Quays late yesterday evening.

Emergency services were called to St Georges Road at 10.30pm.

Read More

Read More
Gosport teenager, 18, dies after fatal crash involving bus near Gunwharf Quays

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Latest traffic news

A large number of police vehicles as well as ambulances and fire crews were pictured at the scene.

St Georges Road as well as Gunwharf Road, Park Road, Burnaby Road, and Ordnance Row, were shut overnight following the collision.

All of the roads have now reopened.

SEE ALSO: Bereaved mums unite to campaign for new drugs policy to avert 'avoidable deaths'

A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘The pedestrian, an 18-year-old woman from Gosport, was pronounced dead at the scene.

‘Her next of kin have been made aware.

‘Anyone who witnessed the collision and has not yet spoken to police is encouraged to contact us on 101, quoting 44220040000.

‘We are particularly keen to hear from anyone who has Dash Cam footage of the incident, including taxi drivers that were using this route at the time.’

A message from the Editor, Mark Waldron

Subscribe here for unlimited access to all our coverage, including Pompey, for just 26p a day.

PortsmouthEmergency servicesGosportGunwharf Quays