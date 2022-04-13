Portsmouth fuel: Fratton Asda petrol station puts limit on amount customers can buy
A PETROL station has introduced limits on the amount of fuel customers can buy in Portsmouth.
The move has been made by the Asda in Fratton.
It comes amid the rising prices of petrol and diesel in recent moves, as well as wider cost hikes which saw inflation reach a 30-year high in March.
Customers are currently limited to buying just £40 worth of fuel at the Asda petrol station.
A sign has been put up on the road leading to the pumps.
It comes ahead of the long Easter bank holiday weekend.
Transport Secretary Grant Schapps has warned of travel disruption in the coming days.
Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: ‘I think certainly this weekend will be extremely busy on our roads, potentially at our ports.
‘So I do expect there to be disruption.’
