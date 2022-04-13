The move has been made by the Asda in Fratton.

It comes amid the rising prices of petrol and diesel in recent moves, as well as wider cost hikes which saw inflation reach a 30-year high in March.

Customers are currently limited to buying just £40 worth of fuel at the Asda petrol station.

Asda petrol station in Fratton.

A sign has been put up on the road leading to the pumps.

It comes ahead of the long Easter bank holiday weekend.

Transport Secretary Grant Schapps has warned of travel disruption in the coming days.

The sign outside the Asda petrol station in Fratton

Speaking to BBC Radio 4’s Today programme, he said: ‘I think certainly this weekend will be extremely busy on our roads, potentially at our ports.

‘So I do expect there to be disruption.’