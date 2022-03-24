Portsmouth main road closed as police investigate collision between a pedestrian and van
POLICE have closed a stretch of one of the main roads through Portsmouth as they investigate a collision between a pedestrian and a van.
Copnor Road in Hilsea is currently closed between Larkhill Road and Amberley Road following this afternoon’s incident.
Motorists are being advised to avoid the area until further notice.
Anyone wanting to access Roko Health Club, which lies within the stretch of closed-off road, should approach from the south and they will be let through.
A police spokesman said: ‘Officers are attending a serious collision involving a pedestrian and a van, which happened around 2.30pm today.
