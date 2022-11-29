Portsmouth motorists warned against leaving engines on while parked up during school run

Researched compiled by Quotezone suggests that one in 10 motorists keep their cars idle while waiting for their youngsters to finish school – thus polluting the air and potentially harming the health of the children.

It comes after years of campaigning from Portsmouth City Council, which has been running its ‘Cough cough, engine off’ initiative to improve air quality in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

SEE ALSO: Police warn drink and drug drivers as they launch annual festival clampdown amid World Cup

Motorists can be fined for leaving their engines idle

Motorists are being urged to wrap up with extra coats, hats and gloves so they don’t need to keep the engine running to fuel the heater.

Greg Wilson, founder of Quotezone, said: ‘It can be tempting to leave the engine running during the colder, darker months when the car is bright and cosy. But drivers need to be aware that by running their engines, they are wasting fuel and potentially damaging the health of the school children who may be breathing in harmful fumes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

‘Vehicle emissions are especially harmful for kids as they breathe more rapidly than adults and therefore take in more pollution. They’re also costing themselves money by burning fuel they could be conserving and that’s not to mention the long-term damage to the environment and the air quality.’

Motorists can be fined for leaving their engines running unnecessarily.

Advertisement Hide Ad