Portsmouth police called to crash as car flips onto its side in Buckland

A CAR has landed on its side after a late-night crash in Portsmouth.

By Ben Fishwick
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 11:04 am

The vehicle was spotted at around 10pm on Friday in George Street, Buckland, near its junction with Shearer Road.

Emergency services shut the section of the road last night during the incident.

Crash in George Street near Shearer Road, Portsmouth, on October 8 2021. Picture: Stuart Vaizey

Hampshire police have been contacted by The News.

