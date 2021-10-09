Portsmouth police called to crash as car flips onto its side in Buckland
A CAR has landed on its side after a late-night crash in Portsmouth.
Saturday, 9th October 2021, 11:04 am
The vehicle was spotted at around 10pm on Friday in George Street, Buckland, near its junction with Shearer Road.
Emergency services shut the section of the road last night during the incident.
Read More
Read MorePortsmouth attempted murder victim attacked by schizophrenic urges better unders...
Hampshire police have been contacted by The News.