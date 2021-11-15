Portsmouth traffic: A272 in Winchester to remain closed overnight as one person taken to hospital after 'fuel tanker' overturns, plus latest travel updates on M27, M3, A3(M), A32, M275 and other major roads in Hampshire
HERE is the latest traffic updates on the roads across the Portsmouth area today – as an overturned ‘fuel tanker’ caused closures during rush hour.
The A272 in Winchester to remain closed in both directions between A31 Petersfield Rd and Owslebury/Cheriton until Tuesday morning after a the lorry, which is reportedly a fuel tanker, overturned this morning.
South Central Ambulance Service have said that one person has been taken to hospital following the crash.
Latest traffic and travel updates from Portsmouth roads
Last updated: Monday, 15 November, 2021, 18:02
Earlier delays in Hedge End
Delays in Eastleigh this evening
A272 to remain closed until Tuesday
One person taken to hospital after A272 incident
One person has been taken to hospital after the lorry overturned.
A spokeswoman for SCAS said: ‘We were called at 08:16 to Petersfield Road to a fuel taker that had overturned. We sent to the scene an ambulance crew and ambulance officer, they were assessing and treating one patient for non life threatening injuries. Following treatment at the scene by our crews the patient was taken to Royal Hampshire County Hospital.’
Here’s what Hampshire Fire and Rescue have said about A272 incident
A spokesman said: ‘Winchester and Eastleigh firefighters were called to an overturned lorry blocking the eastbound carriageway of the A272 this morning.
‘The crews were called at 08:12 to the incident near Cheesefoot Head in Winchester.
‘Hampshire Constabulary were on the scene to control the traffic as HIWFRS assessed the driver of the vehicle before passing him into the care of South Central Ambulance Service paramedics.
‘There were no other casualties involved and no signs of fire within the vehicle before the crews returned to station at 08:51.’
Forton disruption has now cleared!
Here’s what police have said about the A272 crash
A spokeswoman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘At 8.10am this morning police were called to reports of an overturned lorry on the A272 which was blocking the eastbound carriageway.
‘There are closures in place at the junctions with Rodfield Lane and Longwood Dean.’