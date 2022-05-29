Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
The A32 in central Gosport will be closed for several hours due to a Falklands Anniversary event.
Gosport Ferry services have also been disrupted.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Sunday, 29 May, 2022, 11:34
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- Lots of traffic in Portsmouth on Saturday
Here are the roads that are closed
Picture: Google maps
A32 in Gosport to be closed ‘until 3pm’ - here’s why
A Falklands 40th anniversary event is taking place - and will see veterans march through Gosport.
It has resulted in A32/ B3333 being shut.
Ferry services delayed by 90 minutes - causing traffic
There is a lot of disruption in the Gunwharf Quays area this evening.
Car ferry services to and from Isle of Wight are heavily delayed.
The resulting queues are causing traffic in the surrounding area.
London Road reopens after fire
Road closures due to Portsmouth fire
A spokesman for Hampshire Constabulary said: ‘We were called at 3.46pm today (28 May) to assist fire service with traffic management in London Road following a fire at a block of flats.
‘We remain at the scene.’
Pictures show fire in London Road, Hilsea
Picture: Paul Garrod
Photos show large residential fire in London Road, Hilsea - not yet confirmed if it is related to the incident causing the road closure