Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that an incident took place on the M27 between junctions 11 and 12 earlier this evening. The first update, reporting that all lanes were blocked, was posted at 5.16pm.

This has now been cleared and delays are now easing. ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent after the earlier RTI, delays remain from J10/A32 #Fareham.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

