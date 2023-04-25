Portsmouth traffic: All lanes cleared between junctions 12 and 11 on M27 following earlier incident
All lanes are now open and traffic is moving freely on a major motorway.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that an incident took place on the M27 between junctions 11 and 12 earlier this evening. The first update, reporting that all lanes were blocked, was posted at 5.16pm.
This has now been cleared and delays are now easing. ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent after the earlier RTI, delays remain from J10/A32 #Fareham.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.
Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Lanes cleared on M27
Police update on m27 crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the crash.
A spokeswoman said the incident involved four vehicles, all of which were damaged, and the incident was transferred to National Highways.
M27 cleared
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 following the earlier incident.
M27 delays update
Only one lane is now blocked on the M27. Delays are back towards junction 11.
M27 update
Traffic is now moving on the M27, according to Wave105Travel.
M27 incident
ROMANSE reports an incident took place onf the M27. All lanes are blocked and traffic have been brought to a standstill.
A34 cleared
The A34 northbound has been cleared following the vehicle fire.
Delays caused by vehicle fire
Traffic delays are increasing due to the vehicle fire on the A34 northbound.
Vehicle fire on A34
National Highways have confirmed a vehicle fire is causing the major delays on the A34 northbound.
Heavy delays on A34
As a result of the traffic incident in Litchfield, heavy delays are building on the roads.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A34 Northbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED at #Litchfield due to an incident, and heavy delays of approx 30 minutes.’