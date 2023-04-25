News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: All lanes cleared between junctions 12 and 11 on M27 following earlier incident

All lanes are now open and traffic is moving freely on a major motorway.

By Freddie Webb
Published 8th Jul 2022, 11:26 BST
Updated 11th May 2023, 17:48 BST

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that an incident took place on the M27 between junctions 11 and 12 earlier this evening. The first update, reporting that all lanes were blocked, was posted at 5.16pm.

NOW READ: Portsmouth border officials find £200m of cocaine in bananas, court told

This has now been cleared and delays are now easing. ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent after the earlier RTI, delays remain from J10/A32 #Fareham.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

Show new updates
18:09 BST

Lanes cleared on M27

18:03 BST

Police update on m27 crash

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the crash.

A spokeswoman said the incident involved four vehicles, all of which were damaged, and the incident was transferred to National Highways.

17:39 BST

M27 cleared

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 following the earlier incident.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent after the earlier RTI, delays remain from J10/A32 #Fareham.’

17:34 BST

M27 delays update

Only one lane is now blocked on the M27. Delays are back towards junction 11.

17:32 BST

M27 update

Traffic is now moving on the M27, according to Wave105Travel.

17:22 BSTUpdated 18:09 BST

M27 incident

ROMANSE reports an incident took place onf the M27. All lanes are blocked and traffic have been brought to a standstill.

Fri, 05 May, 2023, 10:48 BST

A34 cleared

The A34 northbound has been cleared following the vehicle fire.

Fri, 05 May, 2023, 08:42 BST

Delays caused by vehicle fire

Traffic delays are increasing due to the vehicle fire on the A34 northbound.

Fri, 05 May, 2023, 08:41 BST

Vehicle fire on A34

National Highways have confirmed a vehicle fire is causing the major delays on the A34 northbound.

Fri, 05 May, 2023, 08:30 BST

Heavy delays on A34

As a result of the traffic incident in Litchfield, heavy delays are building on the roads.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A34 Northbound - reports of one lane BLOCKED at #Litchfield due to an incident, and heavy delays of approx 30 minutes.’

