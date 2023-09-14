Portsmouth traffic: All lanes cleared on the M27 westbound in Fareham after multi-vehicle crash
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE initially reported that two lanes on the M27 westbound at Fareham were blocked.
Motorists faced delays of up to 20 minutes. ROMANSE reports that these delays are now gone and all lanes have been cleared.
“#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTC, delays gone,” ROMANSE reports.
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA's Traffic map, Hampshire County Council's ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council's Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update regarding the crash earlier this morning.
A police spoksman said they were called to the scene at 8.24am.
He added: “A man suffered a minor injury. The incident has been transferred to Highways.”
The lane has now been cleard on the A27 westbound, according to Wave105Travel.
Bus passengers in the Portsmouth area are also experiencing delays
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided some details about the incident which has blocked one lane on the A27 westbound.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.58pm to a report of a collision on the A27 westbound.
“This involved two cars and no injuries have been reported.”
ROMANSE reports motorists are facing delays of 20 minutes in the area.
“#A27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, approx. 20 mins delay from A2030 Langstone Rbt #Havant,” the traffic monitoring system said.
Delays are also being caused on Eastern Road following the A27 incident.
ROMANSE reports: “A2030 #Portsmouth - Approx. 20 mins delay northbound on Eastern Rd between Burrfields Rd #Copnor and #A27 #Farlington Rbt.”
Major delays have been reported on the M275.
ROMANSE reports: “#M275 Southbound - Approx. 25 mins delay between #M27 J12 #PortSolent and A3 Mile End Rd #Portsmouth.”