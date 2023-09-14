News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: All lanes cleared on the M27 westbound in Fareham after multi-vehicle crash

All lanes have now been cleared on a key motorway following a multi-vehicle crash.
By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 09:48 BST
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE initially reported that two lanes on the M27 westbound at Fareham were blocked.

Motorists faced delays of up to 20 minutes. ROMANSE reports that these delays are now gone and all lanes have been cleared.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
“#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTC, delays gone,” ROMANSE reports.

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

09:42 BSTUpdated 09:42 BST

M27 cleared

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 westbound.

ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTC, delays gone.

10:06 BST

Police update on crash

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update regarding the crash earlier this morning.

A police spoksman said they were called to the scene at 8.24am.

He added: “A man suffered a minor injury. The incident has been transferred to Highways.”

09:16 BST

M27 crash update

One lane has reopened but one is still blocked on the M27 westbound.

ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a multi-vehicle RTC, with delays approx 20 minutes.”

09:07 BSTUpdated 09:42 BST

M27 crash

Two lanes are blocked on the M27 westbound in Fareham following a multi-vehicle crash.

ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - Lanes 1 & 2 remain BLOCKED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a multi-vehicle RTC, with delays approx 20 minutes.”

18:47 BSTUpdated 09:07 BST

A27 westbound cleared

The lane has now been cleard on the A27 westbound, according to Wave105Travel.

18:10 BST

Bus delays

Bus passengers in the Portsmouth area are also experiencing delays

18:02 BSTUpdated 09:07 BST

Police update on A27 westbound crash

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided some details about the incident which has blocked one lane on the A27 westbound.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.58pm to a report of a collision on the A27 westbound.

“This involved two cars and no injuries have been reported.”

17:55 BST

A27 incident

ROMANSE reports motorists are facing delays of 20 minutes in the area.

#A27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, approx. 20 mins delay from A2030 Langstone Rbt #Havant,” the traffic monitoring system said.

17:52 BST

Eastern Road

Delays are also being caused on Eastern Road following the A27 incident.

ROMANSE reports: “A2030 #Portsmouth - Approx. 20 mins delay northbound on Eastern Rd between Burrfields Rd #Copnor and #A27 #Farlington Rbt.”

17:52 BST

Portsmouth traffic delays

Major delays have been reported on the M275.

ROMANSE reports: “#M275 Southbound - Approx. 25 mins delay between #M27 J12 #PortSolent and A3 Mile End Rd #Portsmouth.”

