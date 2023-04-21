News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: All lanes closed on A3(M) northbound at Bedhampton from A27 due to 'overturned vehicle'

An overturned vehicle is causing delays on a major motorway.

By Freddie Webb
Published 21st Apr 2023, 13:32 BST- 1 min read

Wave105Travel reports that the A3(M) near Bedhampton is closed. ‘#A3M Bedhampton - Closed northbound from A27 due to an overturned vehicle,’ they said on Twitter.

NOW READ: Police confirm person died after being hit by train

‘Traffic slow eastbound A27 towards #Havant as a result.’ Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that the road traffic incident took place between junction 5/A2030 at Farlington and junction 4 at Purbrook Way.

ROMANSE also reports that there are delays from the A2030 Eastern Road. ‘#A3M Northbound - All lanes now CLOSED at #A27 #Farlington due to the RTI between J5/A2030 #Farlington and J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook, delays from A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington,’ ROMANSE said on Twitter.

More to follow

For all the latest news, traffic and travel, what’s on, Pompey, sport and breaking stories visit The News’s website.

We will be bringing you all of the latest stories from across Portsmouth and surrounding area throughout the day.

A general picture of the A3(M). Photos by Alex ShuteA general picture of the A3(M). Photos by Alex Shute
If there is a story you think we should know about, you can contact us via our email [email protected] or via our social media channels – Facebook or Twitter.

Do not contact us while you are driving. To stay up to date with all the latest Portsmouth news follow us on twitter @portsmouthnews or like our Facebook page.

