Portsmouth traffic: All lanes closed on A3(M) northbound at Bedhampton from A27 due to 'overturned vehicle'
An overturned vehicle is causing delays on a major motorway.
Wave105Travel reports that the A3(M) near Bedhampton is closed. ‘#A3M Bedhampton - Closed northbound from A27 due to an overturned vehicle,’ they said on Twitter.
‘Traffic slow eastbound A27 towards #Havant as a result.’ Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that the road traffic incident took place between junction 5/A2030 at Farlington and junction 4 at Purbrook Way.
ROMANSE also reports that there are delays from the A2030 Eastern Road. ‘#A3M Northbound - All lanes now CLOSED at #A27 #Farlington due to the RTI between J5/A2030 #Farlington and J4/Purbrook Way #Purbrook, delays from A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington,’ ROMANSE said on Twitter.
More to follow
