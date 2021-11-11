Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
ROMANSE reported the B3385 in Fareham was partially blocked due to an ‘incident’.
Motorists were facing delays in both directions.
The traffic monitoring system reports that the blockage has now been cleared, and delays are easing.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Fareham ‘incident’ update
The partial blockage in Fareham has now been cleared, according to ROMANSE.
Fareham ‘incident'
ROMANSE reports motorists are facing delays of roughly 25 minutes.
M27 update
There are currently ‘heavy delays’ on the M27, caused by a crash.
Fareham ‘incident'
ROMANSE reports a road is partially blocked due to an ‘incident’.
Motorists are facing delays in both directions.
M3 northbound update
Two lanes are still closed. ROMANSE reports delays are still in place.
M3 northbound update
Two lanes on the M3 remain closed due to ‘emergency repairs.’
Delays expected on M3 due to protestors
Protestors are planning to set up ‘slow moving roadblocks’ which may cause congestion at junction 12 of the M3 .
Sky News reports disruptions will take place between M25 anticlockwise Junction 17 Maple Cross to Junction 12 for the M3, as well as other routes.
Fuel Price Stand Against Tax, a Facebook group with 53,000 members, shared a post which suggested they will be staging protests nationwide.
M3 Update
Delays are expected on the M3 ‘for the rest of the day and overnight’ due to emergency repairs.
M3 Delays Update
ROMANSE reports delays have reduced to an hour as two lanes remain closed.
M3 Delays
ROMANSE reports delays on the M3 are approximately two hours, on the northbound route between Chandlers Ford and Winchester.