Police shut Bury Road and advised drivers to stay clear of the area outside Gosport War Memorial Hospital earlier this morning. Emergency services were at the scene, but a Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman confirmed the route has been reopened.

In a previous warning to motorists, Gosport police said: ‘Please avoid Bury Road, outside War Memorial Hospital. The road is closed following an accident. Emergency services are on the scene.

‘If you are heading into, or out of town, please find an alternative route. We'll update as soon as we're able to.’

