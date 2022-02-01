Traffic monitoring service ROMANSE reports congestions is causing traffic to slow down on the A32.

ROMANSE said: ‘A32 between Gosport and Fareham approximately 15-minute delays northbound on Fareham Road/Gosport Road between B3334 Rowner Rd and Wych Ln.’

These delays are also taking place on the B3385 between Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent, mainly caused by roadworks.

ROMANSE reports: ‘B3385 between Lee-on-the-Solent and Fareham – Approximately 15 minute delays northbound on Broom Way between Cherque Way and #PeelCommon Rbt. #Roadworks.’

ROMANSE reports delays in Gosport, Fareham and Lee-on-the-Solent.

