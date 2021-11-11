Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported one lane was blocked on the eastbound route at Hilsea. The crash happened between the M27 and A2030.

ROMANSE reported earlier traffic delays of up to 20 minutes, but congestion is now easing. They first reported the crash at 7.57am.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - RTI CLEARED between #M27 and A2030, delay easing on approach.’

Wider traffic delays are currently causing problems on the roads following an earlier crash on the M3, which caused tailbacks to the M27.

