Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
Drivers are facing heavy traffic in Portsmouth city centre so far on Saturday.
The M275, A3, A288 and St George’s Road.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Saturday, 28 May, 2022, 14:29
Heavy delays heading into Portsmouth
25 minute delays on A31
Here are the areas with traffic in Portsmouth
Picture: AA Traffic
There are delays on M27 now
Delays on Eastern Road, Portsmouth
AA Traffic has reported: ‘Delays of five minutes and delays increasing on A2030 Eastern Road Northbound between Tangier Road and A27. Average speed ten mph.’
Traffic is ‘coping well’ following lorry fire
AA Traffic map says: ‘Traffic is coping well. Lane one (of two) is closed as you head towards the roundabout.’