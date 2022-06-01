Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
Drivers are being warned to ‘avoid the area’ after a crash at the junction of Eastern Parade and St George’s Road in Southsea.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Wednesday, 01 June, 2022, 09:14
- RTA on major Southsea road
Area is now clear
We have contacted emergency services
The News has contacted emergency services for more details about the crash this morning.
We will bring you all the latest updates through this morning.
AA traffic gives update on Southsea crash
On the AA Traffic map it says the road is ‘partly blocked’ following a crash.
It says: ‘Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A288 Eastern Parade near St George’s Road.’
Drivers warned to ‘avoid the area’ after RTA in Southsea
Very long delays on M3
Roadworks continue to cause delays on A27
This tweet is from earlier, but AA Traffic map continues to show delays on A27 Southampton Road
Here are the roads that are closed
Gosport ferry services have also be disrupted
A32 in Gosport to be closed ‘until 3pm’ - here’s why
A Falklands 40th anniversary event is taking place - and will see veterans march through Gosport.
It has resulted in A32/ B3333 being shut.
Ferry services delayed by 90 minutes - causing traffic
There is a lot of disruption in the Gunwharf Quays area this evening.
Car ferry services to and from Isle of Wight are heavily delayed.
The resulting queues are causing traffic in the surrounding area.