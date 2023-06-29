Portsmouth traffic: Eastern Road cleared but heavy delays remain following two crashes
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE first reported a crash took place on the A2030 Eastern Road, in Farlington, at 7.08am this morning. Heavy delays built up in the area, with traffic backing up to the M27.
ROMANSE reports that the blocked lane has now been cleared, but heavy delays of roughly 70 minutes remain. ‘#A27 Eastbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTC, delays backed to #M27 J9/A27 #ParkGate of approximately 70 minutes,’ ROMANSE reports.
Wave105Travel reports there was a second crash following the initial collision just after the Eastern Road flyover. ‘A27 Farlington: RTC cleared eastbound just after the Eastern Road Flyover. 2nd RTC involving a lorry after the Hilsea Flyover. Slow both ways with a very long queue eastbound which starts prior to the J10 entry slip on the M27,’ Wave105Travel reported on Twitter.
The traffic monitoring account added that the lorry is now on the hard shoulder just after the Hilsea flyover. Traffic is still slow eastbound, tailing back just before the junction 10 entry slip road of the M27, according to Wave105Travel.
National Highways South East reports there is up to eight miles of queuing traffic towards junction 9 of the M27 for Fareham.
Eastern Road cleared
The blocked lane on Eastern Road has now been cleared but heavy delays remain in the area.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - All lanes now CLEARED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTC, delays backed to #M27 J9/A27 #ParkGate of approx 70 minutes.’
Second crash - Hilsea Flyover
Wave105Travel reports there was a second crash as a result of the initial Eastern Road collision. This incident happened at the Hilsea flyover.
‘A27 Farlington: RTC cleared eastbound just after the Eastern Road Flyover.
‘Second RTC involving a lorry after the Hilsea Flyover.
‘Slow both ways with a very long queue eastbound which starts prior to the J10 entry slip on the M27.’
Eastern Road crash
Delays are worsening near Eastern Road following the earlier crash.
Traffic delays in the Gosport and Fareham area
Delays are also building in the Gosport and Fareham area this morning.
ROMANSE reports: ‘A32 #Gosport/#Fareham - approx 20-minute delays northbound on Fareham Rd/Gosport Rd between Heritage Way/Forest Way and A27/Quay St Rbt.’
Eastern Road crash
Wave105Travel reports the crash happened on the eastbound route just after the flyover.
‘A27 Farlington: RTC eastbound just after the Eastern Road Flyover. Long queue from J10 entry slip on the M27,’ Wave105Travel reports.
Eastern Road crash
ROMANSE first reported about the crash at 7.08am this morning.
Eastern Road crash
Lane one on Eastern Road is currently blocked following an earlier crash.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTC, delays backed to #M27 J10/A32 #Fareham of approximately 40 minutes.’