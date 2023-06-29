Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE first reported a crash took place on the A2030 Eastern Road, in Farlington, at 7.08am this morning. Heavy delays built up in the area, with traffic backing up to the M27.

ROMANSE reports that the blocked lane has now been cleared, but heavy delays of roughly 70 minutes remain. ‘#A27 Eastbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED at A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTC, delays backed to #M27 J9/A27 #ParkGate of approximately 70 minutes,’ ROMANSE reports.

Wave105Travel reports there was a second crash following the initial collision just after the Eastern Road flyover. ‘A27 Farlington: RTC cleared eastbound just after the Eastern Road Flyover. 2nd RTC involving a lorry after the Hilsea Flyover. Slow both ways with a very long queue eastbound which starts prior to the J10 entry slip on the M27,’ Wave105Travel reported on Twitter.

The traffic monitoring account added that the lorry is now on the hard shoulder just after the Hilsea flyover. Traffic is still slow eastbound, tailing back just before the junction 10 entry slip road of the M27, according to Wave105Travel.

National Highways South East reports there is up to eight miles of queuing traffic towards junction 9 of the M27 for Fareham.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.