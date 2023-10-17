Portsmouth traffic: Firefighters extinguish car fire on A27 eastbound in Bedhampton
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said two crews rushed to the scene near Bedhampton earlier this morning. He added: “Havant and Cosham crews were alerted to a car fire on the hard shoulder of the A27 near Bedhampton at 11.31am this morning.
"One hose reel jet was used to stop the fire in the engine compartment before firefighters cleared up a small oil spillage. HIWFRS left the scene at midday.”
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that a lane was blocked on the A27 eastbound as a result of the fire. Motorists faced heavy delays, with traffic backed up to Eastern Road.
ROMANSE reports that the lane has now been cleared and traffic is moving freely.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
Key Events
Fire service update
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) have confirmed that the fire has been put out.
A27 cleared
The A27 has been cleared following the earlier fire and delays are now easing.
Vehicle Fire
A vehicle has burst into flames on the A27 eastbound.
ROMANSE reports: “#A27 Eastbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A3023 Langstone Rd #Havant due to a vehicle fire, delays from A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington.”
Police information about crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released information about the crash on the M27 this morning.
A spokesman said: “Officers came across two cars which had been involved in a collision on the M27 westbound near junction 9 at about 7.30am today.
“No injuries were reported.”
Lane cleared on M27
ROMANSE reports that the blocked lane on the M27 has been cleared.
Drivers are still facing delays in the area. ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, delays approx 20 minutes.”
Bursledon delays
Congestion is building in different parts of the Bursledon area.
Lane blocked on M275
One lane is also blocked on the M275 this morning due to a broken down vehicle.
M27 delays
ROMANSE reports that motorists are facing delays of up to 15 minutes following the crash.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details regarding the collision.
M27 crash
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M27 this morning following a crash on the westbound route between Park Gate and Bursledon.
ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - Lane 4 is BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC, delays building.”
Route ropened
Southern Rail have reported that the route between Havant and Southampton Central stations have been reopened.
This is after police found a man dead at Portchester Railway Station. The British Transport Police is continuing to investigate what happened.
Southern Rail said: “All lines have reopened and we can start running trains between Havant and Southampton Central.
“Some services remain cancelled so please continue to check your journey before you travel.
“If your intended train is cancelled you may need to use an alternative route.”