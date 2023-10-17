Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Fire and Rescue Service (HIWFRS) spokesman said two crews rushed to the scene near Bedhampton earlier this morning. He added: “Havant and Cosham crews were alerted to a car fire on the hard shoulder of the A27 near Bedhampton at 11.31am this morning.

"One hose reel jet was used to stop the fire in the engine compartment before firefighters cleared up a small oil spillage. HIWFRS left the scene at midday.”

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that a lane was blocked on the A27 eastbound as a result of the fire. Motorists faced heavy delays, with traffic backed up to Eastern Road.

ROMANSE reports that the lane has now been cleared and traffic is moving freely.

