Portsmouth traffic: Four car pile-up on M27 slip road as one lane closed plus live M3, A27, A3(M), M275, updates
Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on a motorway slip road.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE has reported a lane closure along the eastbound carriageway of the M27, between junctions 10 and 11.
Eyewitnesses have reported that four cars are involved, including a white Ford Focus, a Fiat Punto and a Mercedes. Emergency services are also on the scene.
The slip road up to junction 11 for Fareham has been closed in one lane, and traffic delays arebuilding. ROMANSE tweeted: ‘M27 Eastbound - lane one remains blocked between J10/A32 and J11/A27 Fareham due to an RTI, delays approx 15-minutes
All lanes have been cleared on the M27 and delays are now easing.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at J4/#M3 exit slip due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’
Southern Rail have reported a fault with a level crossing between Havant and Fareham.
The train operator said on Twitter: ‘We have been advised that due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Havant and Fareham trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Southampton.’
They added: ‘You can continue to use your normal route but please allow an extra 10 minutes to complete your journey.’
Southern Rail have urged passengers to check before they travel.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the M27 due to an RTI. They reported the incident at 7.20am.
The blocked lane is at junction 4 of the M27, at the M3 exit slip road. Delays are currently building, according to ROMANSE.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update following the crash this morning. The spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.30am t reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 westbound carriageway.
‘This involved three cars and minor injuries were reported.’
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman has provided an update on the M27 crash.
He said: ‘We were called at 9.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 between three vehicles including a car and a truck. Minor injuries were reported and the vehicles are being recovered.’