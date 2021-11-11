Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE has reported a lane closure along the eastbound carriageway of the M27, between junctions 10 and 11.

Eyewitnesses have reported that four cars are involved, including a white Ford Focus, a Fiat Punto and a Mercedes. Emergency services are also on the scene.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

The slip road up to junction 11 for Fareham has been closed in one lane, and traffic delays arebuilding. ROMANSE tweeted: ‘M27 Eastbound - lane one remains blocked between J10/A32 and J11/A27 Fareham due to an RTI, delays approx 15-minutes

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

