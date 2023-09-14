Watch more videos on Shots!

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are currently at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Officers are believed to be trying to support a man seen from a height.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm to a report of a concern for welfare for a man on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.

“Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed. Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident.”

The scene at Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman.

Major traffic delays are being caused as a result of the emergency incident. Portsmouth Roads reports: “Goldsmith Ave is now closed both ways from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way Roundabouts - Avoid the area due to ongoing incident.

"Severe Traffic delays throughout the area and along Velder Ave, Rodney Rd and Milton Rd.”

