Portsmouth traffic: Goldsmith Avenue in Fratton partially shut as police handle concern for welfare report of man
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are currently at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Officers are believed to be trying to support a man seen from a height.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm to a report of a concern for welfare for a man on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.
“Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed. Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident.”
Major traffic delays are being caused as a result of the emergency incident. Portsmouth Roads reports: “Goldsmith Ave is now closed both ways from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way Roundabouts - Avoid the area due to ongoing incident.
"Severe Traffic delays throughout the area and along Velder Ave, Rodney Rd and Milton Rd.”
The scene at Goldsmith Avenue
Two pictures from the scene at Goldsmith Avenue. It is believed that police are trying to help a man seen from a height.
Police update on incident
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update about the incident on Goldsmith Avenue.
Officers are responding to a concern for welfare report of a man.
Severe traffic delays in the Goldsmith Avenue area
Portsmouth Roads reports that motorists are facing severe traffic delays in the Goldsmith Avenue area.
They said: “Goldsmith Ave is now closed both ways from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way Roundabouts - Avoid the area due to ongoing incident - Severe Traffic delays throughout the area and along Velder Ave, Rodney Rd and Milton Rd.”
Police cordon still in place
The cordon is still in place in Goldsmith Avenue.
Police advice
Police are urging the crowds to disperse while they handle the situation.
Portsmouth Police reported on Twitter: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Goldsmith Avenue and the road has been partially closed.
“Please avoid the area at this time until emergency services have left the scene.”
Crowds in Fratton
Crowds are gathering in the Goldsmith Avenue area as police continue to handle the concern for welfare report.
Picture is the area opposite Priory School.
The scene at Goldsmith Avenue
Police at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue.
Police incident
People have been warned to avoid Goldsmith Avenue due to an ongoing police incident.
Portsmouth Roads reports: “Due to an on going Police incident Goldsmith Ave is currently closed both ways between Fratton Bridge Roundabout to Talbot Rd - Avoid the area.”
