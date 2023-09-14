News you can trust since 1877
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Portsmouth traffic: Goldsmith Avenue in Fratton partially shut as police handle concern for welfare report of man

Police have partially blocked a road in Fratton following a concern for welfare report.
By Freddie Webb
Published 31st Jul 2023, 11:04 BST
Updated 14th Sep 2023, 16:03 BST
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary officers are currently at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Officers are believed to be trying to support a man seen from a height.

A police spokesman said: “We were called at 1.46pm to a report of a concern for welfare for a man on Goldsmith Avenue in Southsea.

Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed. Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident.”

The scene at Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
The scene at Goldsmith Avenue, Fratton. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Major traffic delays are being caused as a result of the emergency incident. Portsmouth Roads reports: “Goldsmith Ave is now closed both ways from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way Roundabouts - Avoid the area due to ongoing incident.

"Severe Traffic delays throughout the area and along Velder Ave, Rodney Rd and Milton Rd.”

Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog

15:18 BSTUpdated 15:18 BST

The scene at Goldsmith Avenue

Two pictures from the scene at Goldsmith Avenue. It is believed that police are trying to help a man seen from a height.

15:05 BSTUpdated 15:05 BST

Police update on incident

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update about the incident on Goldsmith Avenue.

Officers are responding to a concern for welfare report of a man.

"Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed.

"Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident."

“Police are on scene and the road has been partially closed.

“Please avoid the area at this time while we deal with the incident.”

15:53 BST

Severe traffic delays in the Goldsmith Avenue area

Portsmouth Roads reports that motorists are facing severe traffic delays in the Goldsmith Avenue area.

They said: “Goldsmith Ave is now closed both ways from Fratton Bridge to Fratton Way Roundabouts - Avoid the area due to ongoing incident - Severe Traffic delays throughout the area and along Velder Ave, Rodney Rd and Milton Rd.”

15:48 BST

Police cordon still in place

The cordon is still in place in Goldsmith Avenue.

15:36 BST

Police advice

Police are urging the crowds to disperse while they handle the situation.

Portsmouth Police reported on Twitter: “We are currently dealing with an incident in Goldsmith Avenue and the road has been partially closed.

“Please avoid the area at this time until emergency services have left the scene.”

15:33 BST

Crowds in Fratton

Crowds are gathering in the Goldsmith Avenue area as police continue to handle the concern for welfare report.

Picture is the area opposite Priory School.

15:27 BST

The scene at Goldsmith Avenue

Police at the scene in Goldsmith Avenue.

14:33 BSTUpdated 15:18 BST

Police incident

People have been warned to avoid Goldsmith Avenue due to an ongoing police incident.

Portsmouth Roads reports: “Due to an on going Police incident Goldsmith Ave is currently closed both ways between Fratton Bridge Roundabout to Talbot Rd - Avoid the area.”

10:06 BST

Police update on crash

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update regarding the crash earlier this morning.

A police spoksman said they were called to the scene at 8.24am.

He added: “A man suffered a minor injury. The incident has been transferred to Highways.”

09:42 BSTUpdated 14:33 BST

M27 cleared

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 westbound.

ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J9/A27 #ParkGate due to an earlier multi-vehicle RTC, delays gone.

