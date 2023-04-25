Portsmouth traffic: 'Heavy delays' building on A27 westbound in Farlington following traffic incident
‘Heavy delays’ are building on a major road in Farlington following a traffic incident.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that one lane on the A27 westbound is currently blocked. The incident happened between the A3M and A2030 Eastern Road.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays already.’ Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
‘Heavy delays' on A27 westbound
Eye-witness at scene of incident
One eye-witness who was driving in the area at the time of the incident said: ‘There was an ambulance and a police car when I drove past.
‘I saw a motorbike on its side on the road.’
A27 update
Lanes 3 and 4 on the A27 westbound are closed as a result of the RTI.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Westbound - Lanes 3 & 4 are CLOSED between #A3M and A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington due to an RTI, heavy delays of approx 35 minutes from #A3M J3/B2150 #Waterlooville and A259 Havant Rd #Emsworth.’
A27 incident
Wave105Travel have provided an update on the traffic situation on the A27.
A27 incident
ROMANSE reports that delays of up to 35 minutes are currently in place following the early traffic incident.
Motorists are facing delays in Havant and Emsworth.
Lanes cleared on M27
Police update on m27 crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary confirmed that four vehicles were involved in the crash.
A spokeswoman said the incident involved four vehicles, all of which were damaged, and the incident was transferred to National Highways.
M27 cleared
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27 following the earlier incident.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes CLEARED between J11/A27 #Fareham and J12/#M275 #PortSolent after the earlier RTI, delays remain from J10/A32 #Fareham.’
M27 delays update
Only one lane is now blocked on the M27. Delays are back towards junction 11.
M27 update
Traffic is now moving on the M27, according to Wave105Travel.