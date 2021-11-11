Portsmouth Traffic: 'Heavy' delays easing on M27 westbound between Fareham and Park Gate as broken down vehicle cleared plus latest travel updates on M27, A27, A3(M), M275, M3 and more
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Read More
Most Popular
-
1
Man's body found at Canoe Lake in Southsea sparks large early-morning police presence as area cordoned off
-
2
Woman dragged to ground and sexually assaulted by man that 'smelt strongly of body odour' in broad daylight in Victoria Park, Portsmouth
-
3
Car left drenched in red paint and with deflated tyres after being parked in Portsmouth disabled bay
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
SEE ALSO: Man's body found at Canoe Lake in Southsea sparks large early-morning police presence as area cordoned off
A lane was blocked on the M27 westbound, between Fareham and Park Gate.
ROMANSE reported ‘heavy’ delays on the motorway, but these are now easing after the lane was cleared.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Last updated: Tuesday, 20 September, 2022, 08:22
Key Events
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth and Hampshire area.
- A ‘serious’ crash has lead to police closing New Road.
- Officers are currently at the scene.
Lane cleared - M27
ROMANSE reports the lane has been cleared on the M27, and heavy delays are easing.
M27 update
ROMANSE reports all traffic is being held between junctions 10 and 9, with ‘heavy’ delays continuing to build.
‘Heavy delays on M27
Highways England have released a picture of the delays on the M27 westbound between Fareham and Park Gate.
Lane blocked on M27 westbound between Fareham and Park Gate
‘Heavy’ delays are building due to a broken down vehicle.
Lane three on the M27 westbound is curently blocked.
‘Serious’ crash
Havant police have closed New Road following a ‘serious’ crash.
Traffic delays - Victorious
Traffic is gridlocked near the festival site.
Traffic delays - Victorious Festival
There are reports of major traffic delays in Southsea.
Our photographer Alex Shute, travelling to cover Victorious festival, said it took him over an hour to get from Commercial Road to the seafront.
He added: ‘Roads completely gridlocked. It’s taken me an hour to get from commercial road to the seafront!’
Kingston Crescent Collision
A Hampshire police spokesman confirmed the collision happened at 10.51am this morning.
Kingston Crescent Collision
Police have closed a lane on Kingston Crescent after a pedestrian was hit by a car.
Portsmouth police said: ‘Officers have been at a collision involving a car and pedestrian in Kingston Crescent this morning.
‘The pedestrian suffered minor injuries.
‘The car remains in place and one lane is closed near the Admiral Drake pub, which may cause delays entering the city.’
‘Serious fire'
The route is closed in both directions.