Portsmouth traffic: Heavy delays on A27 Hilsea following crash plus live M3, M27, A3(M), M275, updates

Heavy delays are building on the A27 following a crash.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is currently blocked on the eastbound route at Hilsea. The crash happened between the M27 and A2030.

ROMANSE reports delays of up to 20 minutes are in place. They first reported the crash at 7.57am.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - One lane remains BLOCKED due to RTI between #M27 and A2030, approximately 20 minutes heading back towards J11/A27 #Fareham.’

Wider traffic delays are currently causing problems on the roads following an earlier crash on the M3, which caused tailbacks to the M27.

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

A27 cleared following earlier crash

All lanes have been cleared on the A27 following an earlier crash. ROMANSE reports delays are now easing on approach.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - RTI CLEARED between #M27 and A2030, delay easing on approach.’

M3 delays

Motorists are continuing to face delays on the M3.

ROMANSE reports: ‘B3335 - Slow northbound at #M3 J11, approx 45 minutes delay heading back towards #Twyford.’

Congestion following M3 crash

ROMANSE has released an image of the delays in several areas following an earlier crash on the M3.

Traffic problems following M3 crash

A crash on the M3 is causing traffic problems in Hampshire. ROMANSE first reported an RTI on the motorway at 7.27am.

All lanes are now reopened on the route but congestion is still high in the area. ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - All lanes RE-OPENED after earlier RTI between J12/A335 #Eastleigh and J11/A3090 #Winchester, heavy delays remain on approach.’

A27 crash

ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the A27 following a crash.

The crash happened between the M27 and A2030. ROMANSE reports delays of up to 20 minutes are in place. They first reported the crash at 7.57am.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - One lane remains BLOCKED due to RTI between #M27 and A2030, approximately 20 minutes heading back towards J11/A27 #Fareham.’

M27 cleared

Following an earlier crash on the M27, ROMANSE reports that all lanes have now been cleared and traffic delays are gone. Eye witnesses said four cars were involved in the collision.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes are now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’

M27 eastbound lane blocked

Motorists around the Park Gate area need to be aware of a broken down vehicle on the roads. ROMANSE reports no delays at junction 9 at this current time.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED on the exit slip for J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a broken-down vehicle, no delays.’

M27 lane cleared

All lanes have been cleared on the M27 and delays are now easing.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at J4/#M3 exit slip due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’

Problems for railway passengers

Southern Rail have reported a fault with a level crossing between Havant and Fareham.

The train operator said on Twitter: ‘We have been advised that due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Havant and Fareham trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Southampton.’

They added: ‘You can continue to use your normal route but please allow an extra 10 minutes to complete your journey.’

Southern Rail have urged passengers to check before they travel.

M27 lane blocked

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the M27 due to an RTI. They reported the incident at 7.20am.

The blocked lane is at junction 4 of the M27, at the M3 exit slip road. Delays are currently building, according to ROMANSE.

