Portsmouth traffic: Heavy delays on A27 Hilsea following crash plus live M3, M27, A3(M), M275, updates
Heavy delays are building on the A27 following a crash.
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is currently blocked on the eastbound route at Hilsea. The crash happened between the M27 and A2030.
ROMANSE reports delays of up to 20 minutes are in place. They first reported the crash at 7.57am.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 Eastbound - One lane remains BLOCKED due to RTI between #M27 and A2030, approximately 20 minutes heading back towards J11/A27 #Fareham.’
Wider traffic delays are currently causing problems on the roads following an earlier crash on the M3, which caused tailbacks to the M27.
ROMANSE has released an image of the delays in several areas following an earlier crash on the M3.
A crash on the M3 is causing traffic problems in Hampshire. ROMANSE first reported an RTI on the motorway at 7.27am.
All lanes are now reopened on the route but congestion is still high in the area. ROMANSE reports: ‘#M3 Northbound - All lanes RE-OPENED after earlier RTI between J12/A335 #Eastleigh and J11/A3090 #Winchester, heavy delays remain on approach.’
Following an earlier crash on the M27, ROMANSE reports that all lanes have now been cleared and traffic delays are gone. Eye witnesses said four cars were involved in the collision.
ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes are now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’
Southern Rail have reported a fault with a level crossing between Havant and Fareham.
The train operator said on Twitter: ‘We have been advised that due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Havant and Fareham trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Southampton.’
They added: ‘You can continue to use your normal route but please allow an extra 10 minutes to complete your journey.’
Southern Rail have urged passengers to check before they travel.