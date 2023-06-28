There is heavy traffic around the A27 Southampton Road following the collision outside the Premier Inn , with the the junction on the westbound side at the junction with Compass Road blocked. Westbound traffic is being diverted through the retail park.

An eyewitness said: ‘I just hope everyone is okay, it looks like a nasty one. I feel sorry for anyone trying to get this way too 0 it is going to take ages for people to get home.