News you can trust since 1877
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands

Portsmouth traffic: Heavy traffic around the A27 in North Harbour following collision on Southampton Road

Emergency services are at the scene following a collision in North Harbour this evening (June 28).
By Kelly Brown
Published 28th Jun 2023, 18:56 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 19:04 BST
The scene of this evening's collisionThe scene of this evening's collision
The scene of this evening's collision

There is heavy traffic around the A27 Southampton Road following the collision outside the Premier Inn, with the the junction on the westbound side at the junction with Compass Road blocked. Westbound traffic is being diverted through the retail park.

An eyewitness said: ‘I just hope everyone is okay, it looks like a nasty one. I feel sorry for anyone trying to get this way too 0 it is going to take ages for people to get home.

Related topics:A27PortsmouthEmergency servicesPremier Inn