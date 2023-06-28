Portsmouth traffic: Heavy traffic around the A27 in North Harbour following collision on Southampton Road
Emergency services are at the scene following a collision in North Harbour this evening (June 28).
There is heavy traffic around the A27 Southampton Road following the collision outside the Premier Inn, with the the junction on the westbound side at the junction with Compass Road blocked. Westbound traffic is being diverted through the retail park.
An eyewitness said: ‘I just hope everyone is okay, it looks like a nasty one. I feel sorry for anyone trying to get this way too 0 it is going to take ages for people to get home.