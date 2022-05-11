Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as updates from South Western Railway and Southern Railway.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
A Henry Beaufort School bus was involved in a crash between Andover and Stockbridge.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Wednesday, 11 May, 2022, 09:23
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth
- School bus involved in a crash in Hampshire
The A3057 remains partly blocked due to the crash
School bus involved in a crash in Hampshire
Stanhope Road has re-opened
Here’s what has caused the road closure
Stanhope Road was closed due to a fire, police have said.
Officers attended to help with traffic management while the fire service battled the blaze.
A spokesman for the force said he expects the road will be re-opened soon.
We have contacted police for more details
The News has approached Hampshire Constabulary for more details about the incident in Stanhope Road.
We will bring you all the latest updates
Portsmouth road closed due to ‘ongoing incident'
AA Traffic map is showing heavy traffic in Portsmouth on Sunday afternoon
The traffic is mainly on the M275 southbound.
Multi-vehicle crash happened on A34 this morning
The road was closed southbound in the early hours due to a multi-vehicle crash.
It reopened but delays are continuing.