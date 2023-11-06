News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Here's when Eastern Road is expected to reopen after burst sewer pipe

Works to fix a burst sewer on Eastern Road are causing severe delays on the roads this morning.
By Freddie Webb
Published 6th Nov 2023, 10:23 GMT
Motorists have faced queues of over an hour on parts of the A27, A3, A3(M) and elsewhere. Part of the A2030 Eastern Road was shut on Friday morning due to a burst sewer pipe.

Southern Water and National Highways both said the works are scheduled to be finished this afternoon. National Highways reported on X (formally Twitter): “The #A27 westbound exit slip road at the #A2030 junction near #Portsmouth remains closed due to emergency sewage mains repairs which are taking place.

Eastern Road remains closed due to a burst sewer pipe. Picture: Habibur Rahman.Eastern Road remains closed due to a burst sewer pipe. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
Eastern Road remains closed due to a burst sewer pipe. Picture: Habibur Rahman.
“The closure is expected to be in place until Monday afternoon.” As previously reported, a Southern Water spokesperson said: “Further to our previous statement regarding the repair to a burst sewer in Eastern Road (A2030) in Portsmouth, we can confirm we are hoping to complete the full repair by tomorrow afternoon. We’re sorry for the disruption this work has caused residents, businesses and commuters.”

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports there are severe delays across the Portsmouth area this morning. They said on social media: “#A27/#A3/#A3M- severe delays westbound and southbound on surrounding roads due to the closure of A27 Westbound exit slip A2030 Eastern Rd and southbound closure of A2030 Eastern Rd.”