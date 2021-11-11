News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Portsmouth traffic: Hope Street reopens following crash with motorists told to expect delays plus live M27, M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.

By Freddie Webb
4 minutes ago

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Hide Ad

NOW READ: Police update into Portsmouth street attack where man stabbed in back

Most Popular

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Hide Ad

Portsmouth Roads reported there was a crash in Hope Street, Landport, leading to delays in and around Commercial Road. The northbound route was closed by police, but it has since reopened.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth road where house collapsed is closed amid fears about safety of buildings

Hide Ad
The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

Hide Ad

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

Key Events

  • A crash has been reported in Hope Street, Landport.
  • Police are at the scene.
  • Northbound route is fully closed.
Show new updates

Hope Street reopened

Police have reopened Hope Street. Motorists are told to expect delays of roughly 15 minutes.

Hope Street Closed

The northbound route is closed and traffic is being diverted.

Hope Street crash

Police are at the scene of a crash in Hope Street.

Havant Road update

Portsmouth Roads reports the route has been reopened.

Havant Road update

The route is still blocked following a two-vehicle crash this morning. Police are still at the scene.

A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 9.45am this morning to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Havant Road in Portsmouth.

‘A man in his 90s has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.

’A woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s sustained minor injuries.

‘We are still at the scene and Havant Road is closed between the Eastern Road and Lealand Road junctions.’

Havant Road

Motorists have been warned to avoid the area.

Delays have been completely cleared on the M27 eastbound.

ROMANSE is warning of ‘heavy delays’ on the M27.

ROMANSE is warning of ‘heavy delays’ on the M27.

Major delays

ROMANSE reports major delays of up to 40 minutes

Next Page
Page 1 of 39
PortsmouthA27M27HampshirePolice