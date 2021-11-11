Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Portsmouth FC plan tribute for Ace who suddenly died in Barbados

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, which is in place until 10am this morning. The forecaster said: ‘Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches, particularly, but not exclusively on untreated surfaces.’

ROMANSE has reported delays in several areas. The A32 is closed in Wickham following a crash.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police reported this driver had a 'lucky' escape after overturning his vehicle in Fareham. Picture: Fareham police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

Advertisement Hide Ad