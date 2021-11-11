Portsmouth traffic: Icy conditions causes crash on A32 with road closed and delays on several Hampshire routes plus live M27 M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, which is in place until 10am this morning. The forecaster said: ‘Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches, particularly, but not exclusively on untreated surfaces.’
ROMANSE has reported delays in several areas. The A32 is closed in Wickham following a crash.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Key Events
- Icy conditions are causing problems across the Portsmouth area and Hampshire.
- The A32 in Wickham is closed following a crash.
- ROMANSE reports delays on several roads.
Motorists are being delayed in Rowner due to a traffic light failure.