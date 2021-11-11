News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Icy conditions causes crash on A32 with road closed and delays on several Hampshire routes plus live M27 M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.

By Freddie Webb
1 hour ago

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice, which is in place until 10am this morning. The forecaster said: ‘Following the recent very wet weather, sub-zero temperatures overnight will mean that any water seeping onto roads will continue to freeze, leading to icy stretches, particularly, but not exclusively on untreated surfaces.’

ROMANSE has reported delays in several areas. The A32 is closed in Wickham following a crash.

Police reported this driver had a 'lucky' escape after overturning his vehicle in Fareham. Picture: Fareham police.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

A32 closure

As a result of a crash, the A32 is closed.

Planned closure in Botley

Hampshire Coounty Council are planning to close a road in Botley.

A326

There are significant delays on the A326.

A3057 delays

Roadworks are causing delays in both directions.

Stoney Cross

Delays are building in Stoney Cross.

Traffic light failure in Rowner, Gosport

Motorists are being delayed in Rowner due to a traffic light failure.

A34 lane blocked

Delays are building on the A34.

Hedge End delays

Motorists are also experiencing delays in Hedge End.

Bursledon delays

Motorists are also seeing problems in Bursledon and Lower Swanwick.

Southern Rail problems

It is not just motorists facing delays this morning. A signalling problem at Havant is causing issues for commuters.

Tickets are being accepted on the following for no extra cost on the Stagecoach 700 between Brighton, Chichester & Portsmouth.

