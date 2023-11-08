Portsmouth traffic: Key road between Gosport and Fareham cleared after multi-vehicle crash
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 5.15pm yesterday, November 7, to a report of a multi-vehicle road traffic collision on Newgate Lane East.
"Five cars were involved in a collision. Three men and one woman reported minor injuries.”
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported there were severe delays yesterday evening.
Key Events
- ROMANSE reports a traffic incident has taken place in Fareham
- The B3385 is currently blocked in both directions.
- Traffic delays are reported.
Newgate Lane crash
Police said five vehicles were involved in the crash last night.
Incident remains ongoing
ROMANSE reports Newgate Lane East in Fareham remains blocked.
Portchester delays
ROMANSE reports there are delays on the A27 in the Portchester area as a result of the RTI in Fareham.
They said: "A27 #Fareham - Approx. 25 mins delay westbound on Portchester Rd/Cams Hill between Oysell Gdns/Condor Ave and Delme Rbt."
Update on road "incident"
Wave105Travel report that the incident on the commuter route is an RTI.
They said: "Newgate Lane: Closed due to an RTI between HMS Collingwood & Peel Common. Lengthy delays. "Southbound queues are back onto Eastern Way to the M27. Stubbington Bypass solid to Peel Common, queues on Peak Lane & Longfield Ave."
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for further details.
Avoid the area
Motorists are being told to avoid the area at the B3385.
ROMANSE reports: "B3385 #Fareham - Newgate Ln East now BLOCKED in both directions between Speedfields Pk/HMS Collingwood and B3334/#PeelCommon Rbt due to an incident, AVOID."
Road blocked between Gosport and Fareham
A key commuter route is blocked.
ROMANSE reports: "B3385 #Fareham - Newgate Ln East partially BLOCKED in both directions between Speedfields Pk/HMS Collingwood and B3334/#PeelCommon Rbt due to an incident, delays in both directions."