Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the A27 exit slip road at Langstone roundabout.

Delays in the area are to be expected.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#A27 #Havant - one lane BLOCKED on the exit slip for B2149/A3023 Langstone roundabout due to an RTI, short delays.’

ROMANSE reports a lane is blocked on the A27 exit slip road in Havant.