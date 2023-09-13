Portsmouth traffic: Lane blocked on A27 westbound between Farlington and Hilsea following "incident"
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports that an incident has happened on the A27 westbound between Farlington and Hilsea.
ROMANSE reports: “#A27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, delays on approach.” Wave105Travel said traffic queues are building on the route, and they are backing up towards Havant.
They added that the A3(M) southbound is slow as a result.
Police update on A27 westbound crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided some details about the incident which has blocked one lane on the A27 westbound.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.58pm to a report of a collision on the A27 westbound.
“This involved two cars and no injuries have been reported.”
Lane blocked on A27 westbound
One lane is currently blocked on the A27 westbound following an incident.
ROMANSE reports: “#A27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, delays on approach.”
Wave105Travel reports that a road traffic incident took place.
A27 incident
ROMANSE reports motorists are facing delays of 20 minutes in the area.
“#A27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, approx. 20 mins delay from A2030 Langstone Rbt #Havant,” the traffic monitoring system said.
Eastern Road
Delays are also being caused on Eastern Road following the A27 incident.
ROMANSE reports: “A2030 #Portsmouth - Approx. 20 mins delay northbound on Eastern Rd between Burrfields Rd #Copnor and #A27 #Farlington Rbt.”
Portsmouth traffic delays
Major delays have been reported on the M275.
ROMANSE reports: “#M275 Southbound - Approx. 25 mins delay between #M27 J12 #PortSolent and A3 Mile End Rd #Portsmouth.”
A27 incident
Wave105Travel reports that traffic is backed up towards the A3(M) in Waterlooville.
A27 westbound cleared
ROMANSE reports Southampton Road on the A27 has reopened and all the delays have eased.
“A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an earlier RTC, delays are gone,” the traffic monitoring system said.
A27 westbound update
ROMANSE reports that motorists are facing delays in several areas of the A27 . One lane is blocked.
“A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED on Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass of approx 10 minutes,” ROMANSE reports.
Traffic problems on the A27 westbound
A map published by ROMANSE shows several areas impacted by delays.
ROMANSE reports: “A27 Westbound - Southampton Rd remains BLOCKED at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, heavy delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass of approx 20 minutes.”
A27 westbound crash
ROMANSE reports an area of the A27 westbound is blocked following an earlier crash.
“A27 Westbound - Southampton Rd is BLOCKED at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, heavy delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass.”