Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports the blockage on the M27 westbound, at junction 9.

The alert was reported at 3.11pm, in the Park Gate area.

It was caused by a broken down vehicle.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - one lane BLOCKED at J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a broken down vehicle, short delays.’

ROMANSE reports a lane blockage on the M27 junction 9, at Park Gate.

