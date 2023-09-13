Portsmouth traffic: Lane cleared on A27 westbound between Farlington and Hilsea following crash
and live on Freeview channel 276
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE first reported the crash on the A27 westbound between Farlington and Hilsea earlier this afternoon.
NOW READ: Police searching for prolific fraudster
Police officers were in attendance at the scene. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: “We were called at 4.58pm to a report of a collision on the A27 westbound.
“This involved two cars and no injuries have been reported.” Wave105Travel reported that the route was cleared at 6.24pm.
Live traffic updates are available at the bottom of this article. Information will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Portsmouth and Hampshire Traffic Blog
A27 westbound cleared
The lane has now been cleard on the A27 westbound, according to Wave105Travel.
Police update on A27 westbound crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided some details about the incident which has blocked one lane on the A27 westbound.
A police spokesman said: “We were called at 4.58pm to a report of a collision on the A27 westbound.
“This involved two cars and no injuries have been reported.”
Lane blocked on A27 westbound
One lane is currently blocked on the A27 westbound following an incident.
ROMANSE reports: “#A27 Westbound - Lane 1 BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, delays on approach.”
Wave105Travel reports that a road traffic incident took place.
Bus delays
Bus passengers in the Portsmouth area are also experiencing delays
A27 incident
ROMANSE reports motorists are facing delays of 20 minutes in the area.
“#A27 Westbound - Lane 1 remains BLOCKED between A2030 Eastern Rd #Farlington and #M27/Portsbridge Rbt #Hilsea due to an incident, approx. 20 mins delay from A2030 Langstone Rbt #Havant,” the traffic monitoring system said.
Eastern Road
Delays are also being caused on Eastern Road following the A27 incident.
ROMANSE reports: “A2030 #Portsmouth - Approx. 20 mins delay northbound on Eastern Rd between Burrfields Rd #Copnor and #A27 #Farlington Rbt.”
Portsmouth traffic delays
Major delays have been reported on the M275.
ROMANSE reports: “#M275 Southbound - Approx. 25 mins delay between #M27 J12 #PortSolent and A3 Mile End Rd #Portsmouth.”
A27 incident
Wave105Travel reports that traffic is backed up towards the A3(M) in Waterlooville.
A27 westbound cleared
ROMANSE reports Southampton Road on the A27 has reopened and all the delays have eased.
“A27 Westbound - All lanes now CLEARED Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an earlier RTC, delays are gone,” the traffic monitoring system said.
A27 westbound update
ROMANSE reports that motorists are facing delays in several areas of the A27 . One lane is blocked.
“A27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED on Southampton Rd at Titchfield Gyratory due to an RTC, delays on A27/ B3334 Titchfield Rd /Daedalus Way Stubbington Bypass of approx 10 minutes,” ROMANSE reports.