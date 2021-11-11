Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported one lane was blocked on the M27 due to an RTI. They reported the incident at 7.20am.

The blocked lane was at junction 4 of the M27, at the M3 exit slip road, and traffic delays were building. ROMANS reported: ‘#M27 Westbound - One lane BLOCKED at J4/#M3 exit slip due to an RTI, delays building.’

The traffic system has now reported all lanes have been cleared and delays are easing. ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at J4/#M3 exit slip due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’

