Portsmouth traffic: Lane cleared on M27 at junction 12 following crash with delays 'easing' plus live M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates
FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.
Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.
ROMANSE reports all lanes have now been cleared on the M27 westbound following an RTI.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Key Events
- One lane is blocked on the M27 following an RTI.
- It happened near junction 12
- ROMANSE is reporting delays of roughly 20 minutes.
A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman has provided an update on the M27 crash.
He said: ‘We were called at 9.30am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 between three vehicles including a car and a truck. Minor injuries were reported and the vehicles are being recovered.’
In an unrelated incident, Hampshire County Council are carrying out road maintenance work.
This is due to start on Friday and will last for two weeks. It is taking place on the western side of Church Street between the Olde George Inn and The Vicarage.
Church Street will be closed between 7:30am and 6pm. The road will be open as normal outside of those hours.