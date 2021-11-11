News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Lane closed at Fratton roundabout following accident plus live M27 M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.

By Freddie Webb
2 minutes ago

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Portsmouth Roads has reported a lane is closed at Fratton roundabout due to an accident.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

Key Events

  • Portsmouth Roads has reported an accident this morning.
  • It happened at Fratton roundabout
  • One lane is closed.
Accident

One lane is closed following an accident at Fratton roundabout.

Rowner Traffic lights

The traffic lights are now working again in Rowner.

Stoney Cross

Delays are continuing in Stoney Cross.

Planned closure in Botley

Hampshire Coounty Council are planning to close a road in Botley.

A326

There are significant delays on the A326.

A3057 delays

Roadworks are causing delays in both directions.

Stoney Cross

Delays are building in Stoney Cross.

Traffic light failure in Rowner, Gosport

Motorists are being delayed in Rowner due to a traffic light failure.

A34 lane blocked

Delays are building on the A34.

Hedge End delays

Motorists are also experiencing delays in Hedge End.

