Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.
We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.
Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.
We will be updating our blog throughout the morning, so keep checking back for the latest.
Portsmouth Roads reported a lane was closed on Victoria Road North due to a crash earlier today.
The lane has now been reopened.
You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.
The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.
If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth area
Last updated: Wednesday, 13 July, 2022, 11:07
- Latest traffic updates from across Portsmouth area
- Southampton road closed after man found injured
Victoria Road North cleared
Portsmouth Roads confirmed the lane has now been reopened.
Segensworth - ‘Very heavy delays'
ROMANSE reports there are ‘very heavy delays’ on the A27 at Segensworth, and junction 9 of the M27.
Southsea road closed
A lane is closed on Victoria Road North due to a crash.
There are reported delays on the A34.
The ‘debris’ has been cleared and the delays are gone.
A lane on the M27 eastbound is blocked due to ‘debris’. It is causing delays.
The lane has been cleared but delays remain from the M27.
There are currently 20 minute delays, according to ROMANSE, with traffic backed onto the M27.
One lane is blocked on the M3 at junction 13 at Eastleigh, causing ‘heavy delays’.