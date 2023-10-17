Portsmouth traffic: Lane reopened but delays remain on M27 between Bursledon and Park Gate due to crash
Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reported that one lane was shut on the M27 westbound due to a collision. The incident took place between junction 9 for Park Gate and junction 8 for Bursledon.
The lane has now been reopened but heavy delays remain in place. ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, delays approx 20 minutes.”
- One lane is currently blocked on the M27.
- A crash took place between Bursledon and Park Gate.
- ROMANSE reports motorists are facing increased delays.
Lane cleared on M27
ROMANSE reports that the blocked lane on the M27 has been cleared.
Drivers are still facing delays in the area. ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - All lanes CLEARED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an earlier RTC, delays approx 20 minutes.”
M27 crash
Drivers are facing severe delays on the M27 this morning following a crash on the westbound route between Park Gate and Bursledon.
ROMANSE reports: “#M27 Westbound - Lane 4 is BLOCKED between J9/A27 #ParkGate and J8/A3024 #Bursledon due to an RTC, delays building.”
Police information about crash
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have released information about the crash on the M27 this morning.
A spokesman said: “Officers came across two cars which had been involved in a collision on the M27 westbound near junction 9 at about 7.30am today.
“No injuries were reported.”
Bursledon delays
Congestion is building in different parts of the Bursledon area.
Lane blocked on M275
One lane is also blocked on the M275 this morning due to a broken down vehicle.
M27 delays
ROMANSE reports that motorists are facing delays of up to 15 minutes following the crash.
Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have been approached for more details regarding the collision.
Route ropened
Southern Rail have reported that the route between Havant and Southampton Central stations have been reopened.
This is after police found a man dead at Portchester Railway Station. The British Transport Police is continuing to investigate what happened.
Southern Rail said: “All lines have reopened and we can start running trains between Havant and Southampton Central.
“Some services remain cancelled so please continue to check your journey before you travel.
“If your intended train is cancelled you may need to use an alternative route.”
Travel update
Southern Rail reports that disruption on the railway is expected until 2pm today, when the line is scheduled to reopen.
Passenger tickets can be used on alternative train services.
“We’re expecting the line to reopen after 2pm,” Southern Rail said. “If this changes we will let you know.
“Please continue to check your journey before you travel as you may need to use an alternative route.
“You may use your Southern ticket on South Western Railway services between Southampton Central and London Waterloo.”
British Transport Police update
British Transport Police are reporting that a man has died at Portchester railway station. Officers responded to a call earlier this morning.
A BTP spokeswoman said: “Officers were called to Portchester Railway Station just after 5am this morning (10 October), following reports of a casualty on the tracks.
“Sadly a man was pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is now being investigated.”
Police incident update
Southern Rail report that police officers are dealing with an incident between Cosham and Fareham.
Trains are being cancelled as a result.
“In case you missed our previous update - An urgent police investigation is needed following reports of an incident at a location between Cosham and Fareham,” Southern Rail reports.
“Trains are unable to travel through the affected area until this is completed.”