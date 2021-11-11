Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Advertisement Hide Ad

NOW READ: Police update into Portsmouth street attack where man stabbed in back

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

ROMANSE reports two lanes are blocked on the M27 eastbound following a traffic incident.

SEE ALSO: Portsmouth road where house collapsed is closed amid fears about safety of buildings

Advertisement Hide Ad

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.