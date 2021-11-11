Portsmouth traffic: Lanes blocked on M27 eastbound between Fareham and Port Solent causing 'heavy delays' plus live M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates
Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area
Key Events
- One lane is blocked on the M27 eastbound.
- Heavy delays are building between Fareham and Port Solent.
- ROMANSE reports an RTI took place.
Police have reopened Hope Street. Motorists are told to expect delays of roughly 15 minutes.
The route is still blocked following a two-vehicle crash this morning. Police are still at the scene.
A police spokeswoman said: ‘We were called at 9.45am this morning to a report of a collision involving two vehicles on Havant Road in Portsmouth.
‘A man in his 90s has been taken to Southampton General Hospital with serious injuries.
’A woman in her 70s and a man in his 40s sustained minor injuries.
‘We are still at the scene and Havant Road is closed between the Eastern Road and Lealand Road junctions.’