Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE has reported all lanes are now open the eastbound carriageway of the M27, between junctions 10 and 11. One lane was previously shut due to the crash.

Eyewitnesses have reported that four cars are involved, including a white Ford Focus, a Fiat Punto and a Mercedes. Emergency services are also on the scene.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

Traffic delays in the area are now gone. ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes are now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

