News you can trust since 1877
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Live

Portsmouth traffic: Lanes cleared following four car shunt on M27 slip road plus live M3, A27, A3(M), M275, updates

Four vehicles have been involved in a crash on a motorway slip road.

By Freddie Webb
2 minutes ago

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE has reported all lanes are now open the eastbound carriageway of the M27, between junctions 10 and 11. One lane was previously shut due to the crash.

NOW READ: Road closures and roadworks in and around Portsmouth this week

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Eyewitnesses have reported that four cars are involved, including a white Ford Focus, a Fiat Punto and a Mercedes. Emergency services are also on the scene.

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.
Most Popular

Traffic delays in the area are now gone. ROMANSE tweeted: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes are now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’

You can follow live traffic updates by scrolling through our blog at the bottom of this article. We will be providing updates for roads in and around the Portsmouth area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

This will include M3, A27, A3(M), M275 and M27 updates. Information will also be posted regarding the railway and ferry travel. The live blog can be found at the bottom of this article.

SEE ALSO: QA doctor into the finals of Ms Great Britain

The traffic and travel updates will come from National Highways, AA’s Traffic map, Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account, Portsmouth City Council’s Portsmouth Roads account and one.network.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

Show new updates

M27 cleared

Following an earlier crash on the M27, ROMANSE reports that all lanes have now been cleared and traffic delays are gone. Eye witnesses said four cars were involved in the collision.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - All lanes are now CLEARED between J10/A32 #Fareham and J11/A27 #Fareham due to an earlier RTI, delays gone.’

M27 eastbound lane blocked

Motorists around the Park Gate area need to be aware of a broken down vehicle on the roads. ROMANSE reports no delays at junction 9 at this current time.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Eastbound - Lane 1 is BLOCKED on the exit slip for J9/A27 #ParkGate due to a broken-down vehicle, no delays.’

M27 lane cleared

All lanes have been cleared on the M27 and delays are now easing.

ROMANSE reports: ‘#M27 Westbound - All lanes are now CLEARED at J4/#M3 exit slip due to an earlier RTI, delays easing.’

Problems for railway passengers

Southern Rail have reported a fault with a level crossing between Havant and Fareham.

The train operator said on Twitter: ‘We have been advised that due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Havant and Fareham trains have to run at reduced speed on the line towards Southampton.’

They added: ‘You can continue to use your normal route but please allow an extra 10 minutes to complete your journey.’

Southern Rail have urged passengers to check before they travel.

M27 lane blocked

Traffic monitoring system ROMANSE reports one lane is blocked on the M27 due to an RTI. They reported the incident at 7.20am.

The blocked lane is at junction 4 of the M27, at the M3 exit slip road. Delays are currently building, according to ROMANSE.

Anglesea Road cleared

Portsmouth Roads reports Anglesea Road has now been cleared.

Anglesea Road

Anglesea Road in Landport has been closed following a crash.

Police Update

Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary have provided an update following the crash this morning. The spokesman said: ‘We were called at 8.30am t reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 westbound carriageway.

‘This involved three cars and minor injuries were reported.’

M27 RTI cleared

The lane has been cleared following an earlier RTI.

M27 RTI

ROMANSE is reporting 20 minute delays on the M27 at junction 12 following a crash.

Next Page
Page 1 of 44
PortsmouthM27A27Traffic delaysEmergency services