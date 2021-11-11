News you can trust since 1877
Portsmouth traffic: Lanes cleared following multi-vehicle crash on M27 eastbound between Fareham and Port Solent plus live M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates

FOLLOW our traffic and travel blog for all the latest updates on roads across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area.

By Freddie Webb
24 minutes ago
Updated 10th Jan 2023, 1:17pm

Perhaps you are commuting, or simply need to drive somewhere, you are probably wondering about the latest delays and disruptions.

We have pulled together all the latest updates for our live blog.

Most Popular

Find out what is going on with the traffic on the M27, A27, M3, A3(M), M275 and more – as well as the M25 and M3 for Christmas travel.

We will be updating our blog throughout the day, so keep checking back for the latest.

ROMANSE reports all lanes have been cleared on the M27 eastbound following a traffic incident. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 10.20am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound carriageway between junction 11 and 12.

‘Three cars were involved and minor injuries have been reported.’

The News traffic blog will give you all the latest updates.

You can find the live blog at the bottom of this article.

The traffic and travel updates will come from Highways England, AA’s Traffic map and Hampshire County Council’s ROMANSE account.

If you spotted any crashes or disruptions feel free to contact us to let us know – but don’t contact us while you are driving.

Latest traffic updates across the Portsmouth and Hampshire area

Key Events

  • One lane is blocked on the M27 eastbound.
  • Heavy delays are building between Fareham and Port Solent.
  • ROMANSE reports an RTI took place.
Show new updates

A3 Clanfield update

All lanes have now been cleared.

M27 update

All lanes have now been cleared on the M27. A police spokesman provided an update about the incident.

He said: ‘We were called at 10.20am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound carriageway between junction 11 and 12.

‘Three cars were involved and minor injuries have been reported.’

Clanfield RTI

There are delays of roughly 15 minutes in Clanfield.

Clanfield RTI

Delays are building on the A3 in Clanfield.

M27 update

Two lanes are now blocked on the M27

M27 eastbound lane blocked

Heavy delays are buidling due to the blocked lane.

Hope Street reopened

Police have reopened Hope Street. Motorists are told to expect delays of roughly 15 minutes.

Hope Street Closed

The northbound route is closed and traffic is being diverted.

Hope Street crash

Police are at the scene of a crash in Hope Street.

Havant Road update

Portsmouth Roads reports the route has been reopened.

