Portsmouth traffic: Lanes cleared following multi-vehicle crash on M27 eastbound between Fareham and Port Solent plus live M3, A27, A3(M), M275 updates
ROMANSE reports all lanes have been cleared on the M27 eastbound following a traffic incident. A Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We were called at 10.20am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound carriageway between junction 11 and 12.
‘Three cars were involved and minor injuries have been reported.’
Key Events
All lanes have now been cleared on the M27. A police spokesman provided an update about the incident.
He said: ‘We were called at 10.20am to reports of a road traffic collision on the M27 eastbound carriageway between junction 11 and 12.
‘Three cars were involved and minor injuries have been reported.’
Police have reopened Hope Street. Motorists are told to expect delays of roughly 15 minutes.